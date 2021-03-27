Man wanted for reportedly shooting Texas DPS trooper previously sentenced to 10 years in prison, records show

Records show DeArthur Pinson, Jr. previously served time after being charged with aggravated robbery and criminal trespass in separate incidents.

MEXIA, Texas — A criminal history search on the man wanted for reportedly shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper near Mexia reveals he previously served time for other offenses.

DeArthur Pinson, Jr, 36, reportedly shot Trooper Chad Walker in the head and abdomen Friday evening as Walker responded to a call regarding a disabled vehicle, which Pinson Jr. was driving, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association.

Immediately after the shooting, Pinson Jr. reportedly grabbed a backpack from the disabled vehicle and fled on foot, officials reported. He is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Walker was flown to Baylor Scott & White's Hillcrest Hospital in Waco where he remains in stable, but critical condition.

Public criminal records indicate Pinson Jr. previously served two sentences: One for an aggravated robbery charge and another for a criminal trespass charge.

In February 2006, he was arrested by the Crockett Police Department and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, in Houston County, according to public records. He served a 10-year prison sentence for the offense, records indicate.

A decade later, in September 2017, Pinson Jr. was arrested by the Palestine Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, in Anderson County, according to public documents.

Records show he pleaded guilty, and spent two days in jail for the charge.

A blue alert was issued for Pinson Jr. for the Friday incident in Mexia.

He was last seen at Highway 84/FM 480 Coolidge, Texas at 5:50 p.m. on March 26 wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and shorts with a stripe down the side. He also has facial hair.