DPS: 5 people dead, 4 hospitalized after fatal car crash near Mathis

MATHIS, Texas —

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that left five people dead and four hospitalized.

The crash happened on January 23, 2021, at 3:33 a.m., on IH-37 half mile east of Mathis in San Patricio County.

According to DPS the driver of a Toyota Camry with one driver and three passengers was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on IH-37. A driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan and four passengers was traveling north on IH-37, “when the Toyota struck the Dodge van head-on in the left lane.”

DPS troopers say the driver and three passengers of the Toyota Camry were all pronounced dead, with one of the passengers being ejected from the vehicle.

One passenger from the Dodge van was also pronounced dead at the scene. DPS troopers also say four individuals from the Dodge Caravan were transported by ground ambulance to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

According to DPS two people were listed in critical condition with life threatening injuries and the two other people are said to be with serious injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.

