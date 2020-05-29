WACO, Texas — The next round of businesses are reopening their doors Friday as part of governor Greg Abbott's plan to slowly reopen the state.



The process of reopening Texas has been done in phases.

Driver License Offices

The latest to reopen are driver license offices and driving schools.

The Texas Department of Public Safety offices in Waco, Temple, and Killeen are all now open with limited capacity and by appointment only.

Anyone who doesn't currently have a Texas driver license, CDL, learner permit, ID card, or anyone who needs a driving test can now schedule appointments up to six months in advance.

When you arrive to your appointment, you must check in, then you'll wait in your car due to social distancing. When it’s your turn you will get a text message to go inside and complete your transaction.

If your Texas driver license, CDL, learner permit, or ID card expired on or after March 13, you're still good. The expiration date is extended to 60 days after normal operations resume, which is expected to happen midsummer.

Zoos

Zoos are also now open, including the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco.

Their new rules and things to remember include social distancing. Do not feed the animals, wash your hands, consider wearing a mask, and consider buying your tickets online to have a contact free entrance.

Indoor spaces, other than restrooms, will be temporarily closed. That includes aquariums, the gift shop, and cafes.

Since some animals are susceptible to transmission of COVID-19, some areas will be closed or modified including the jaguar habitat, giraffe feeding, tortoise encounters, and behind the scenes tours.

Slowly more businesses are beginning to reopen their doors to the public, so make sure you stay up to date with the latest guidelines outlined by the governor.

