Early voter turnout in Texas, one week out from Election Day

WACO, Texas — Stakes are high in the 2020 election as we are one week away from Election Day.

Historic is what many are calling the 2020 election. Voters in Texas have already cast over 7 million votes, which is more than anywhere in the U.S.

Patrick Flavin an associate professor of political science at Baylor University said this election is historic for that reason.

"Turnout in Texas is surging, which is a very good thing as Texas for the last several elections has been near the bottom in terms of voter turnout when you compare us to other states," Flavin said.

Texans have already cast as many early votes as they did in 2016 and are nearly 80% of both early voting and on election day four years ago.

"The 18 to 29 are range has the lowest level of voter turnout, unfortunately, but an encouraging sign is we've seen record breaking voter registration numbers, colleges across the country are trying to get their students registered to vote," Flavin said.

We've seen a lot of divisiveness this election. However, Flavin said every four years we're focused on the rise of political polarization.

"There is evidence that feelings are becoming more negative and I think that's potentially concerning," Flavin said, "but if you go back and look at elections across U.S. history it seems like every election we think it's gonna be the most divisive election until the next one."

Flavin said the difference in this election is due to the pandemic wit more early voting, and mail in ballots, it's likely we won't have a winner declared on election night, but maybe one and even a few days after.

If you can, vote early because lines are expected to be long on Election Day.