
Easbound lane closed, now open after friday multi-car crash

There were minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the city.
KILLEEN, Texas — Roads are now open after a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-14 closed down roads late Friday evening, according to the City of Killeen.

The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at exit 285. According to the city, a tractor-trailer was turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Crews worked overnight to stop the oil from leaving the spill site. 

Part of eastbound I-14 closed, now open due to accident

City of Killeen
Eastbound I-14 is back open.

