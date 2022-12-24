Easbound lane closed, now open after friday multi-car crash

There were minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Roads are now open after a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-14 closed down roads late Friday evening, according to the City of Killeen.

The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at exit 285. According to the city, a tractor-trailer was turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Crews worked overnight to stop the oil from leaving the spill site.

There were minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the city.

