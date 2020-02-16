THORNDALE, Texas —

Three people were killed in a house fire that happened on the 1800 block of FM 486 North in Thorndale at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to Milam County Sheriff Chris White.

Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the house, which was fully engulfed in flames, and requested assistance from the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department right away. Both departments battled the fire for over three hours.

White said the initial investigation confirmed three deaths. Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office were called to help the Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigators to recover the victims and fully investigate the fire.

According to White, information is leading the investigators to believe that a space-heater might have been the cause of the fire.

Family members believe that the three victims were Marvin Cantwell, 50, Myrtle Cantwell, 82, and Bill Cantwell, 59, according to White.

