FedEx plans to bring logistics center to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — FedEx plans to builds to 250,000-square-foot logistics facility in Temple’s Northwest Industrial Park, according to City Planner Jason Deckman.

The 52.9 acre property is located at 11400 and 11601 NW H.K. Dodgen Loop and is owned by the Temple Economic Development Corporation.

The news release said the Temple City Council will consider plat approval for the project at its Nov. 18 meeting.

The plat was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and now moves to the full City Council, Deckman said.