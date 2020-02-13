WACO, Texas — Traffic is being diverted on the Northbound side of I-35 in Waco after a fiery crash that happened overnight. All northbound lanes are currently shut down. Traffic is currently being redirected to the frontage road at the West Loop 340 exit.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said two people were in an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder when they were hit by another semi. The 18-wheeler that caused the crash then hit a Chevy Tahoe and caught fire. We're told it was fully engulfed in flames at one point.

The two people who were in the parked semi were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The driver in the Chevy Tahoe was not hurt. Unfortunately, the driver in the 18-wheeler that caused the crash has died.