Former Hewitt City Councilman, Kurt Krakowian, posted on his Facebook page Tuesday his intention to file a civil rights complaint against the City of Hewitt. Krakowian claimed the city violated his right to freely enter a public meeting.

Krakowian posted a video to his page Monday night that shows him trying to enter the city council meeting Monday but he's confronted by Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin and escorted to a small room in the lobby of city hall.

Devlin says to Krakowian "They are going to criminal trespass you because there is an ongoing hostile work environment complaint and being disruptive."

Krakowian resigned July 13 as Hewitt City Councilman At-Large. It came after he was named by city employees alleging harassment and retaliation.

In Krakowian's post on Tuesday he also claimed he had been contacted by several civil rights attorneys and that he may file a lawsuit against the city for violating his civil rights.

Hewitt City Attorney, Charlie Buenger, had not returned a phone call or email as of 2:30 p.m.

© 2018 KCEN