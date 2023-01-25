Foster grandparent program coming to the Central Texas area

Health and Human Services Commission announced that the Foster Grandparent Program would be extended to the Belton/Killeen/Temple area.

CENTRAL, Texas — A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area.

With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that the Foster Grandparent Program would be extended to the Belton/Killeen/Temple area.

HHSC was awarded $633,567 in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to expand its volunteer program in Texas.

The program matches eligible adults over the age of 55 with local children to serve as mentors and tutors, according to the district.

The district says the program is seeking about 25 local volunteers to be foster grandparents to mentor and tutor students in local schools, child care centers and Head Start programs.

“We’re excited to bring the Foster Grandparent Program to the Belton/Killeen/Temple metropolitan area,” said HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner Haley Turner. “This program is a great opportunity for older volunteers to affect the lives of young people within their community.”

To participate, interested adults must complete an application, attend an interview and pass a three-part background check. Volunteers will also receive training prior to volunteering onsite, according to the district.

Volunteers will also receive a tax-free stipend of $3.15 per hour to offset their time as well as mileage or transportation reimbursement and are asked to volunteer between 20 to 40 hours per week.

Learn more about the Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program here.