FROM M-V-P TO D-A-D: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — From MVP to D-A-D!

While 2020 has been a crazy year, Patrick Mahomes has had one of the best years ever.

Let's take a look at what 2020 has been like for the beloved quarterback:

Won the Super Bowl

Named Super Bowl MVP

Signed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth $503 million

Became part owner of the Kansas City Royals

Proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews

And, to top it all off, the pair announced Tuesday they are expecting their first child.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

The couple took to Twitter for the special announcement.

Congratulations to these two East Texans!