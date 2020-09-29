FROM M-V-P TO D-A-D: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — From MVP to D-A-D!
While 2020 has been a crazy year, Patrick Mahomes has had one of the best years ever.
Let's take a look at what 2020 has been like for the beloved quarterback:
- Won the Super Bowl
- Named Super Bowl MVP
- Signed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth $503 million
- Became part owner of the Kansas City Royals
- Proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews
And, to top it all off, the pair announced Tuesday they are expecting their first child.
The couple took to Twitter for the special announcement.
Congratulations to these two East Texans!