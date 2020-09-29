x
FROM M-V-P TO D-A-D: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

The couple took to Twitter for the special announcement.
Credit: Omar Vega/Invision/AP
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — From MVP to D-A-D!

While 2020 has been a crazy year, Patrick Mahomes has had one of the best years ever.

Let's take a look at what 2020 has been like for the beloved quarterback:

  • Won the Super Bowl 
  • Named Super Bowl MVP
  • Signed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth $503 million
  • Became part owner of the Kansas City Royals
  • Proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews 

And, to top it all off, the pair announced Tuesday they are expecting their first child.

Congratulations to these two East Texans! 