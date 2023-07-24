GoFundMe page organized for Brookview Community Church in Waco after its A/C units were reportedly stolen

The page was set up by a pastor at the church, Larrye Weaver Jr.

WACO, Texas — Pastor Larrye Weaver Jr. has organized a GoFundMe for Brookview Community Church after two A/C units were allegedly stolen from the property on July 14.

According to the GoFundMe, the incident was discovered on July 15, two A/C units were stolen and the metal bars that helped to protect them from theft were broken and damaged.

The GoFundMe page stated the following:

"After checking with the neighbors in the community of the church, it was determined that the criminals that committed this heist had been seen in the neighborhood on previous occasions even attempting to steal from our church previously. However, their daytime attempts at theft were met by the swift proactive behavior of the neighboring individuals of the Brookview community. I surmise that the theft of the two HVAC units took place sometime in the early AM of July 14, 2023."

Still, the thieves couldn't stop Weaver and his congregation from worshipping.

"We have a small room back here and we kind of cram in there," Weaver explained. "We have services that way."

Weaver goes on to ask the Waco community for help in replacing these units as the current summer heat can make conditions unbearable for church goers.

The pastor said that he also contacted Lochridge-Priest of Waco and after complete analysis it was determined that it is going to cost around $30,000 to replace both of the units.

"We believe in God for a top-of-the-line, newer models that's gonna be able to cool the building more effectively and heat the building more effectively," Weaver mentioned.

According to the GoFundMe, the insurance coverage at the time of the incident rejected the church's claim, leaving the replacement up to the church and community.

