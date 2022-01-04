H-E-B giving out free reusable bags for Earth Day

H-E-B will hand out 250,000 reusable bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B will celebrate Earth Day by giving out reusable bags, according to a news release.

All customers who go to a H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop and Mi Tienda can get one of the bags. The giveaway began at 1 p.m.

The release says the bags are designed by Julia Rojas, a 13 year H-E-B partner from San Antonio. They are made from recycled plastic bottles. Customers can buy more bags for $1.50 each.