Harker Heights firefighter dies in Tuesday morning crash

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Firefighter Cole Hagen Simmons was off-duty when killed in an early morning vehicle crash on Nov. 30, according to officials.

According to HHFD, Simmons had been with the department since August of 2021, serving as a Firefighter and as an EMT.

The department says, Simmons made an immediate impression on all members and they were grateful to have served with him.

Funeral service information will be released as soon as arrangements are finalized. The Department has requested thoughts and prayers for the family at this time.