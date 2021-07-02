How to watch the Belton 4th of July Parade on Saturday

According to the Belton Chamber of Commerce's website, some 35,000 people are anticipated to line the streets.

BELTON, Texas — Celebrate our hometown heroes at Belton's annual 4th of July parade, set to kick off Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m.

PARADE ROUTE:

The one-mile parade route runs south on Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse. Then, the path goes east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.

HOW TO WATCH: