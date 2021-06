On Friday, police said 31-year-old Bayley Meuse died from the injuries she received after a crash on MLK Jr. Drive and SE HK Dodgen Loop.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the identity of the woman who died after a crash in Temple on Thursday.

On Friday, police said 31-year-old Bayley Meuse died from the injuries she received after she reportedly crashed her SUV into the rear of a lumber truck at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Southeast HK Dodgen Loop around 2 p.m.