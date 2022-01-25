Judge to decide whether or not to block 17,000 BNSF workers from striking over new attendance policy

Two BNSF unions that are threatening to strike described the new policy as a point system that penalizes employees for taking time off.

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday, a federal judge in Fort Worth is expected to decide whether or not to block the potential strike of about 17,000 employees of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Corporation (BNSF) over the company's new attendance policy.

The policy titled "Hi-Viz" goes into effect next week on Feb 1.

The two BNSF unions -- Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, as well as the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation -- that are threatening to strike described the new policy as a point system that penalizes employees for taking time off, despite having no assigned days off in many cases.

“This unprecedented BNSF policy repudiates direct and clear contract language, and in application, will attempt to force our members to report for duty without regard for their medical condition as we struggle to come out of a pandemic,” union presidents Dennis Pierce and Jeremy Ferguson said in a joint statement.

In response, the Fort Worth-based railroad filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to block their strike. Both sides went to court on Monday to argue their cases.

In court, BNSF said the "minor dispute" is over the interpretation of existing rights under the company's collective bargaining agreements with the unions, according to NBC News. In other words, the company said the matter has to be resolved by negotiating, not striking.

BNSF also argued the strike would hurt the economy.

“Rail strikes — even if brief or localized — can cause devastating and irreparable harm to carriers, their customers, other railroads, and the general public. The threatened strike in this case would strain an already overburdened supply chain, potentially causing wide-ranging harm to the national economy,” BNSF said in its lawsuit.

This is the first time BNSF updated its attendance policy in 20 years.

Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth heard the arguments from both the company and the unions Monday.

BNSF is one of the nation's largest freight companies. The company transports agricultural and industrial goods nationwide on almost 33,000 miles of track. A potential strike would affect 17,000 union workers.

How does the new attendance policy work?

Both BNSF unions are describing the attendance policy like a point system. Railroaders are given a total of 30 points for the rest of their careers. They are docked a certain number of points each time they take days off outside of the allocated vacation days.

It is broken down as follows:

Monday through Thursday: Lose two points

Friday through Saturday: Lose four points

Sunday: Lose three points

Holidays: Lose seven points

According to the new policy, in order to earn points back, they have to work two weeks straight.