WACO, Texas — As a precautionary measure, McLennan County announced jury service and jury trials for the remainder of the month of March have been canceled.

The office of Court Administration and Texas Supreme Court recommended courts suspending and rescheduling proceedings that involved large gathering of groups, including jury service, through at least April 1.

The District Courts and District Clerk’s Office will remain open for all other matters.

At this time, we plan on resuming jury service on Monday, April 6, 2020.