Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke will be coming to San Antonio next month to carry out one of three Texas debates leading Up to the 2018 Senate Election.

The debate will take place in KENS 5 studios in front of a 120-person audience on October 16.

According to Ted Cruz' website, the San Antonio debate will focus on domestic and foreign policy.

Cruz and O'Rourke will also be making stops in Dallas on September 21 and Houston on September 30 to debate domestic policy.

Looking forward to three debates with Senator Cruz.

➡Dallas on Sept. 21

➡Houston on Sept. 30

➡San Antonio on Oct. 16 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 14, 2018

Both Cruz and O'Rourke have been no stranger to the limelight. Congressman O'Rourke has made recent appearances on mainstream talk shows The Ellen Show and The Late Show, while President Trump recently publicly endorsed Senator Cruz.

© 2018 KENS