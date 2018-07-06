A Killeen babysitter who was charged in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby plead guilty Thursday to a second-degree felony count of injury to a child.

In January 2017, 30-year-old Rebecca Estrada was babysitting Landon Rasmussen at the time he was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Taylor Rene Drive in Killeen.

According to Killeen Police, Estrada was supposed to be watching Rasmussen. The eight-month-old was taken to the hospital by first responders when he was found, but he died weeks later on Jan. 29.

This story will be updated.

