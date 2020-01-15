KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District is set to open the new Nolan Middle School in the fall, so they are proposing new attendance boundaries.

The district is hosting a series of meetings to answer any questions parents may have about the possible changes, which could affect about 2,000 middle school students.

The new school will be on the east side of the school district, off Warriors Path in Harker Heights.

The campuses affected by the rezoning proposal include, Easter Hilss MS, Liberty Hill MS, Manor MS, the current Nolan MS, Palo Alto MS, Rancier MS, and Union Grove MS.

The district will host the following meetings for anyone to attend:

Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Nolan MS cafeteria

Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Rancier MS cafeteria

Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Palo Alto MS cafeteria

