Killeen PD: Suspect in aggravated robbery of a store is on the loose and armed

According to police, the suspect is armed with a black handgun.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a business on Thursday, July 6.

According to police, officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive at about 5:29 a.m. to the report of an aggravated robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money while displaying a gun. The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, police say.

The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

