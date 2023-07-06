x
Killeen PD: Suspect in aggravated robbery of a store is on the loose and armed

According to police, the suspect is armed with a black handgun.
Credit: Killeen Police Department
Security camera footage of aggravated robbery suspect in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a business on Thursday, July 6.

According to police, officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive at about 5:29 a.m. to the report of an aggravated robbery. 

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money while displaying a gun. The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, police say. 

Credit: Killeen Police Department
Security camera footage of aggravated robbery suspect with a handgun tucked in his pants.

The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

To view more information, visit here.

The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for your help identifying a suspect in an Aggravated...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

