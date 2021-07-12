PHOTOS | Killeen PD searching for suspect after 1 injured in Killeen Mall shooting

At least one person was injured after shots were fired at the Killeen Mall Tuesday, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in trying to locate the suspect who reportedly shot one person multiple times at the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.

Around 7:17 p.m., Killeen Police were called out to the mall after reports of gunshots. Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a 9 p.m. news conference that a male was shot multiple times and was flown to Baylor Scott and White for medical aid. He added that the victim was in stable condition.

6 News spoke with Monica Silcott who said she was at the mall at the time of the incident.

“We were at the mall when three shots were fired. All of a sudden a girl came running through and yelled at us to run," Silcott said. "Someone was shooting. We ran to the parking lot to hide behind the dumpster."

Kimble added that people were still sheltered in place at the time of the news conference and are being safely evacuated out of the mall by officers.

Police are continuing to ask people to to "stay clear" from the area because the scene is "very fluid" as of 9 p.m., he said.

Kimble also asked the public for help in identifying and locating the suspect, which Killeen PD released photos of on their Facebook page.

"If you are in the mall or the mall area and you have any video that you can forward anything... you never know what you may have picked up, please contact the Killeen Police Department," he added.

"If anyone was at the mall around 7:00pm and saw this [suspect] before or after the shooting, please contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)," the post read.

🚨ALERT 🚨 Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021