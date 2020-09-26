Lake Jackson lifts do not use water advisory, puts boil water notice into effect after brain-eating amoeba found in local water supply

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it is working with the city to flush and disinfect the entire system.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The city of Lake Jackson has lifted its "do not use water advisory" but has also placed a boil water notice in effect after brain-eating amoeba was found in various water supplies across the area, according to officials.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it is working with the city to flush and disinfect the entire system.

A disaster declaration was issued Saturday in the city of Lake Jackson. Mayor Bob Sipple signed the declaration at 7 a.m. Saturday. It will allow the city to get outside assistance and activates the local Emergency Operations Center.

Earlier this month, a 6-year-old boy was diagnosed with naegleria fowleri and died. His hospitalization prompted the city to test the water and reach out to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for assistance testing water.

Officials believe the child contracted the amoeba at the Lake Jackson Civic Center or a watering hose at his home.

Three of several samples came back positive and a “do not use” water advisory was issued Friday. Lake Jackson gets half its water from local wells and the other half from ground water supplied by the Brazosport Water Authority. For now, investigators are trying to determine whether the BWA water is safe enough to use.

If not, the city officials said they will begin the three-day process of switching to well water safety system.

On Saturday, Lake Jackson officials were giving out free water bottles to residents. Kroger also jumped in to help residents. The grocery chain sent trucks carrying 250 pallets of water to stores in the area, including Clute, Rosenberg and Angleton to ensure the affected communities have access to drinkable water.