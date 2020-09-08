Local motorcycle club donates money, supplies to school districts

The Los Pirados MC donated $1,250 to Groesbeck and Mart ISD to help provide school supplies for students.

MART, Texas — On July 25 the Los Pirados MC held a school supply drive to collect money and good for students to use when returning back to school.

Sunday, the club donated $1,250 to both Mart and Groesbeck ISD as well as 22 backpacks filled with supplies for students in McLennan and Limestone Counties.

Sandra Lynch, a member of Los Pirados, said the mission statement of the MC is "all about the children," and they are making sure the money goes directly to them.

"We specify to the school districts that the money we give them needs to go to the students who can not afford the backpacks and school supplies," Lynch said.

Today members of the school districts were present to receive the checks and were unable to express how much this means to them.

"We have a lot of socio-disadvantaged kids," Asloene Foy, VP of Groesbeck ISD school board, said. "Especially with this pandemic going on, this is going to a good cause and going to really help out."

Amy Stone, the principal of Mart Elementary School, expressed that gestures like this show the strength of the community.

"We consider our community and the Los Pirados MC part of our Panther family," Stone said. "Especially during hard times like this we really help each other out."