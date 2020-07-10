Man armed with gun in Killeen neighborhood shoots at officer, takes his own life

When one officer found the man, he shot at the officer but missed. As officers tried to talk with the man and get him to surrender, he took his own life, KPD said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was called in reference to a person that was in the area of Caprice Dr. and Westlake Rd. who was armed with a gun Tuesday evening. Neighbors called and said they saw a man walking around, possibly in a mental crisis, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

When one officer found the man, he shot at the officer but missed. As police tried to talk with the man and get him to surrender, he took his own life right in front of the officers, according to Kimble.

The scene is about a four-block radius and is still active. The Killeen PD asked that the neighbors in the area be patient. Officers have closed off the 2100 block of Caprice Dr. and asked that drivers please find alternate driving routes.

There is no immediate threat in the area. This investigation is ongoing, police said.