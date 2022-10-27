Deputies: Man dies after getting stuck in a cotton gin

Deputies didn't say how the man got stuck or what caused the accident.

ROSEBUD, Texas — A man died after he got stuck in a cotton gin in Rosebud Wednesday, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called about the accident earlier in the day. When they arrived to his undisclosed location, they learned that the man got stuck in the machine and died from his injuries, FCSO said.

Deputies didn't say how the man got stuck or what caused the accident. FCSO said its deputies are still investigating the accident and the factors surrounding it.

FCSO is waiting to identify the man to the public until the next of kin was notified.