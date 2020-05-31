KILLEEN, Texas — A man was taken flown to Baylor Scott & White from Seton Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to Killeen police.

Police responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at approximately 8:38 p.m. at the 4300 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop. The male victim was initially transported by EMS to Seton Medical Center where he was subsequently flown to Baylor Scott & White. The extent of the man's injuries are currently unknown.

The police department's violent crime unit continues to investigate.