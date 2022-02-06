Civil Rights Groundbreaker | First Black television anchor in Central Texas dies

Roscoe Harrison Jr., native of Belton, the first of many is leaving behind a lasting legacy upon Central Texas.

BELTON, Texas — The first African American journalist to be on television in Central Texas died.

Roscoe Harrison Jr., native of Belton, graduated from Harris High School in 1963.

Harrison had a long career in broadcast and print journalism. He was the first African American reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram and the San Antonio Express-News in 1966 and 1967 and the first African American television news anchor for KCEN-TV in 1970.

Harrison worked for KCEN Channel 6 from 1970 to 1993.

In 1968, Harrison became the associate editor of JET Magazine in Chicago and participated in the coverage of several major news events, including the death and funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The magazine’s coverage of King’s funeral won them a Pulitzer Prize in 1969.