Marlin ISD giving each student free school supplies ahead of new school year

Fully registered students can pick up the backpacks at Marlin Middle School on Friday, Aug. 6 and Monday, Aug. 9 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District will be giving every student in the district with a free backpack filled with school supplies this year.

“We want to help lessen the burden for families as much as possible,” Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Galloway said. “We hope the free supplies help build excitement for Marlin ISD students and allow families to focus on transitioning to a brand new school year.”

Backpacks will have the Marlin ISD logo and will include all necessary supplies and materials needed to be prepared for this school year.