KILLEEN, Texas — A mass dedicated to missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén will be held Saturday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.

LULAC Herencia Council #4297 and St. Joseph Catholic Chruch will welcome the community to the mass intentions for Guillen, according to the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page. The Mass will be held in Spanish.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, investigators said.

The 20-year-old was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment and her belongings were later found in the armory room that she was working in earlier that day.