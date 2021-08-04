McDonald's hiring 400 in Waco, Temple, Bryan-College Station during 3-day hiring event

Officials said the hiring event will be held from April 13 to April 15.

TEMPLE, Texas — Fast food chain McDonald’s is planning to hire 400 employees in a three-day hiring event for restaurants across Waco, Temple and Bryan-College Station, according to a press release from the company.

Officials said the hiring event will be held from April 13 to April 15. During the special hiring days, participating McDonald’s restaurants in these areas will be accepting applications and interviewing for crew and management positions, the company said.

This hiring event is part of the company's statewide effort of hiring 25,000 workers across Texas.