McLane Family donation helps Texans affected by hurricane Laura get back on their feet

BEAUMONT, Texas — The McLane family & McLane Group have donated 3,000 food boxes that will help families affected by hurricane Laura get back on their feet.

“Over the last few days, several of our Salvation Army feeding locations have begun to see a decrease in the number of people requesting hot meals,” Incident Commander for The Salvation Army response efforts in Texas Alvin Migues said. “That’s an encouraging sign as electricity is being restored to homes in the area. Moving forward, we understand that it will be costly for families to replace food that has been sitting in freezers and refrigerators and this donation of non-perishable food from the McLane family will be a huge help. We greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the McLane family and the McLane Group who are valued long-time partners of The Salvation Army in Texas.”

The food boxes arrived in Beaumont on Wednesday afternoon and will be distributed early next week. Drayton McLane Jr. said his family is honored to team up with the Salvation Army to provide food for families.

“Our friends and neighbors in Southeast Texas and Louisiana have been devastated by Hurricane Laura,” Drayton McLane Jr. said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who found themselves in the path of this devastating storm.”

Since Friday, August 28, The Salvation Army of Texas has served 81,680 meals, 55,595 drinks and 27,582 snacks in affected communities. Trained staff and Emotional and Spiritual Care volunteers have prayed with 989 storm survivors.

The Salvation Army will serve food in the following fixed locations on Friday:

Bridge City – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 945 W. Roundbunch Rd, Bridge City, TX

Port Arthur – Sam Houston Elementary: 3245 36th Port Arthur, TX

Orange Corps – 1950 MLK Drive Orange, TX

Vidor – 115 W. Bolivar St, Vidor, TX

Newton – Newton Church/Food Bank: 501 Main Street, Newton, TX

Deweyville High School – 171 TX-12, Deweyville, TX (TX-12 & HWY 87)

Mauriceville – Market Basket, 11916 Hwy 62-N, Mauriceville