McLennan County republican party calls on democrats to condemn destruction of Trump campaign signs

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway police posted a video Tuesday to its Facebook page they said showed a person stealing a campaign sign for President Trump.
In response, Brad Holland, the chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party called on democrats and civic leaders to "condemn the illegal and unconstitutional destruction of private property."
“Several of the pricey large signs have been taken from major intersections, and daily we are getting 10 or more people come into the office to replace Trump Signs that were stolen," Holland said. "It is so sad that the level of brazen vandalism and sheer disregard for the law has reached new levels even in Waco."
Holland said one sign was defaced with BLM and ACAB. He also said several large highway signs were found in the woods near the Woodway police station and returned to the owners.
Theft or destruction of political campaign signs is considered criminal mischief punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a possible charge of criminal trespass, according to Woodway police.