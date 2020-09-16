McLennan County republican party calls on democrats to condemn destruction of Trump campaign signs

Woodway police released a video Tuesday of a sign for President Trump getting stolen.

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway police posted a video Tuesday to its Facebook page they said showed a person stealing a campaign sign for President Trump.

In response, Brad Holland, the chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party called on democrats and civic leaders to "condemn the illegal and unconstitutional destruction of private property."

“Several of the pricey large signs have been taken from major intersections, and daily we are getting 10 or more people come into the office to replace Trump Signs that were stolen," Holland said. "It is so sad that the level of brazen vandalism and sheer disregard for the law has reached new levels even in Waco."

Holland said one sign was defaced with BLM and ACAB. He also said several large highway signs were found in the woods near the Woodway police station and returned to the owners.