Waco PD investigates 3 overnight shootings

1 person was killed, 2 others were taken to local hospitals. At this time, no suspects have been identified in any of the shootings.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is investigating 3 overnight shootings that happened across the city. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a man at the corner of N. New Road and Bosque Boulevard. When officers arrived, the man told them he had been shot at a different location and then driven to the store to get held. Investigators are working to identify a suspect in the case.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers received a call about a crash in the area of N. 34th St. and Brooke Circle. When officers arrived on scene they found the 23-year-old driver unresponsive. Officers soon realized the man had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. His name is not being released until his family has been notified.

The department received a third call around 6:15 Monday morning. Officers originally responded to the 1000 block of N. 34th Street on a discharge of a firearm call. While searching that area, a second call came into dispatch of a suspicious person at N. 36th and Grim. That man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, Waco PD has not identified a suspect in any of the three shootings. Investigators say it's unclear if these shootings are related.