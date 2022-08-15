Meta donates over $57,000 to Temple for new composter

Back in March, Meta announced plans of building an $800-million data center in Temple, which is expected to bring a number of jobs to the area.

TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter, according to an announcement made Monday.

The composter is expected to operate in Fall 2022. It will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, as well as create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing, which can be used to organically grow plants, according to the announcement.

“We are incredibly grateful for Meta’s generous donation,” said Justin Brantley, solid waste division director. “Our division is becoming increasingly focused on responsible waste management. The composter will benefit our organization, our community and the environment.”

Residents will be allowed to bring biodegradable waste and pick up organic soil for free when operations start.

Back in March, Meta announced plans of building an $800-million data center in Temple, which is expected to bring a number of jobs to the area. During talks with the city, Meta also committed to helping with sustainability in the area. The city said the new composting program is part of that commitment.

"Meta data centers are supported by 100% renewable energy, and are among the most advanced, energy-efficient data centers in the world," a news release said. "Meta diverts an average of 80% of data center construction waste from landfills by reusing and recycling materials."

Meta and their partnering vendors plan to also use the composter during the data center construction to divert food waste and other biodegradable materials from landfills.