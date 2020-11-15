Mexia High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

The player, exposed players and coaches will quarantine after the infected student participated in Friday night's playoff game, the superintendent said.

MEXIA, Texas — A male student athlete from Mexia tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in the school's playoff game Friday night, according to a letter from Mexia ISD Superintendent Lyle DuBus.

DuBus said the player was within six feet for an extended period of time without a mask among the football team and several coaches. The school's opponent from Friday night was also notified of the possible exposure.

"Per UIL and TEA guidance, the player, exposed players and coaches need to be quarantined for 14 days from contact," DuBus said in the letter. "This timeline does not allow us to compete safely against our next opponent."

However, the high school will remain open for in-person classes Nov. 16 with the health and safety guidelines that have been followed since the start of the school year, DuBus said.