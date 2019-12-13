HEWITT, Texas —

In an email to Midway Middle School parents the principal informed parents that a student riding a bike was hit by a car.

The email said, “Many of you may have noticed the police cars and the ambulance on Hewitt Drive this afternoon shortly after school was dismissed.”

The student was on a bike on Hewitt Drive when they got hit. The Hewitt Police Department and EMS Paramedics responded immediately and determined that the student was fine.

“Parents were notified and our student has gone home for the weekend,” Principal Cox said in the email. “Please take just a moment to reinforce to your students who may walk to or from school, or ride their bikes, to exercise caution at every opportunity.”

