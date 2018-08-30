KILLEEN, Texas — The body a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Killeen was found Thursday, Killeen police said.

Christopher Alley Lee was found around noon in the 1600 Shanklin Road, police said.

Lee was last seen by his roommate when he left their home in a silver SUV Sunday, his family said .

Family members said his roommate told them the two had gotten into an argument Sunday night before Lee left. His wallet, phone and glasses were all left at his house, family members said.

The family said things were out of place and messy in Lee's room, which was out of the ordinary for him.

Janet Prang, Lee's boss at Gold Medal Realty Group, said he did not show up for work Monday morning, which she said is not like him.

Lee's family released the following statement to KCEN6:

"We would like to thank Gold Medal Relators for everything they did in getting the search party together today. Christopher was part of their family and he was very loved by them and he loved them!

"I want to thank everyone that came out to search with us this morning. I also want to thank everyone that shared and re-shared the Facebook post. Prayers are still needed for his family and all his friends.

"Thank you again for what you did for us. We appreciate it."

Anyone with information about Christopher Alley Lee’s death is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.

