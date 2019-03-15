BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Around midnight Friday, a motorcycle rider lost control of their bike and crashed near exit 318 on I-35 north, Bruceville-Eddy Police Department corporal Juan Cardenas said.

David Keyser, 52, was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in critical condition, police said. Police said he was still unconscious from the accident at 1:45 p.m.

Police said they were not able to locate a residence at his address listed in Harker Heights, and they're still trying to contact his family

If you have any information or know the family, please call the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department at 254-859-5072.