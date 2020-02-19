COPPERAS COVE, Texas —

Kevin William Paul, 41, was arrested without incident Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Copperas Cove, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Paul had parole violations stemming from his original conviction for attempted second-degree murder after the murder of a New Hamshire police officer, Jeremy Charron, in 1997. He was considered to be armed and dangerous at the time of his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Paul was last known to have lived at a sober house in Manchester, NH when he fled. An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 14 and the State of New Hampshire Parole Board requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at that time.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the investigative efforts of members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in both Tennessee and Texas led to Paul’s location at an apartment in the 300 block of Northern Dove Ln.

Paul was taken to the Bell County Jail where he will be held as a fugitive from justice.

“I am very pleased that this very dangerous fugitive is back in custody where he belongs,” U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said. “I cannot thank the many law enforcement officers around the state and around the country enough who were willing to work tirelessly until Paul was safely in handcuffs.”

