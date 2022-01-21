New national initiative 'inWACO' launches; aimed to recruit, retain workers in Waco

In addition to job listings, inWACO also highlights other aspects of living in Waco, such as lower cost of living, shorter commute times, education and fun.

WACO, Texas — A new talent recruitment initiative called "inWACO" was launched on Friday by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce in hopes to attract and retain workers in the city.

In a news release, the chamber described the initiative as as a "robust... economic development strategic plan" that "includes concentrated efforts to strengthen the workforce pipeline in the community."

Its website lays out job openings for companies, as well as offer other companies to list positions that are available. This isn't just offered to people in the city, but nationally as well.

“We’ve heard from our members, and the business community at large, that talent is increasingly challenging to find,” said Matt Meadors, Greater Waco Chamber president and CEO. “We are responding to their needs by launching a national talent recruitment initiative that introduces prospective new residents to Waco and our outstanding employers. The initiative will be high touch, proactively engaging with individuals. We will help candidates find great job opportunities and make the move to Waco.”

In addition to job listings, the website also highlights other aspects of living in Waco, such as lower cost of living, shorter commute times, education and fun things to do in the city.

“Data suggests that people interested in making a move are looking for more than just opportunities for job growth,” said Jennifer Branch, Greater Waco Chamber director of existing industries and workforce development. “Our inWACO website and messaging will feature compelling reasons to call Waco home.”

