'Operation Wedding Gown' comes to Waco to provide free dresses to frontline workers

WACO, Texas — Brides Across America and Georgio's Bridal in Waco are joining forces to provide free wedding dresses to the frontline healthcare workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative, called "Operation Wedding Gown," will kick off at Georgio's Aug. 22- Aug. 29. Operation Wedding Gown started in late June and is looking to give back at a time when wedding planning paired with a pandemic can lead to stressful times on and off the clock.
"Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day," Founder or Brides Across America Heidi Janson.
For more information on how to qualify, to register for an event or for information on how to qualify, visit the Brides Across America website. Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event. Georgio's Bridal is located at 510 Lake Air Drive in Waco.