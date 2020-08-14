'Operation Wedding Gown' comes to Waco to provide free dresses to frontline workers

The wedding gown giveway event will be at Georgio's Bridal from August 22-29.

WACO, Texas — Brides Across America and Georgio's Bridal in Waco are joining forces to provide free wedding dresses to the frontline healthcare workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, called "Operation Wedding Gown," will kick off at Georgio's Aug. 22- Aug. 29. Operation Wedding Gown started in late June and is looking to give back at a time when wedding planning paired with a pandemic can lead to stressful times on and off the clock.

"Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day," Founder or Brides Across America Heidi Janson.