MARLIN, Texas — Days after getting a notice from the Texas Education Agency that its accreditation has been revoked, Marlin Independent School District continues its search for a new superintendent.

Parents got the chance to ask the interim superintendent questions on Thursday about how to make the district better for their students while giving their input on what they wanted in new leadership.

Parents also met with education consultants who will help the district find a new superintendent. Parents said they want a new leader who is supportive, transparent, in the community and able to hire new teachers.

"In order for them to be the best, they have to have strong leaders,” parent of a Marlin ISD student Alexis Davis said. “It takes a village to raise a child. It is me, as a parent, and it is the school as well."

Marlin ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Jean Bahney said finding a superintendent who fits is vital.

"In Marlin's case, it’s someone who really knows academics because academics are an issue,” Bahney said. "Different people have different skillsets and different areas of emphasis and trying to meet those things for not only the school, but the community, is important."

Marlin ISD failed the state academic accountability ratings for eight years in a row. Bahney said this does not necessarily mean the school district is closing but parents are preparing just in case.

"We've been on the phone with the Texas Education Agency, homeschool programs, trying to figure out what we need to do in case they close the doors,” parent of a Marlin ISD student Victor Cooksey said.

Marlin ISD requested an informal review of last year’s data and accreditation assigned. They will meet with the Texas Education Agency on March 3.

