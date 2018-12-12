WACO, Texas — A petition was started Wednesday calling for the resignation of McClennan County Judge Ralph Strother days after he accepted a plea deal offered to a former Baylor fraternity president accused of rape.

The deal allowed Jacob Anderson to plea no contest to unlawful restraint in exchange for a rape conviction. Anderson accuser, a fellow Baylor student, said he drugged and raped her at a fraternity party in Feb. 2016. Anderson’s accuser went into great detail about the incident during her impact statement in court Monday.

“He stole many things from me the night he raped me. I will never be the same again. On Feb. 21, 2016, when I was a 19-year-old sophomore at Baylor University, Jacob Walter Anderson took me to a secluded area behind a tent and proceeded to violently and repeatedly rape me," Anderson’s accuser said.

***WARNING: The details in the following victim impact statement are graphic and are not suitable for all viewers.***

Under the deal, Anderson will serve three years probation, pay a $400 fine and attend counseling.

Assistant McLennan County District Attorney Hilary LaBorde released a statement after the plea was accepted.

"As I did when this plea agreement was offered, I believe today’s sentencing by Judge Strother was the best outcome given the facts of this case. Conflicting evidence and statements exist in this case making the original allegation difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt," LaBorde said. "As a prosecutor, my goal is no more victims. I believe that is best accomplished when there is a consequence rather than an acquittal. This offender is now on felony probation and will receive sex offender treatment, a result which was not guaranteed, nor likely, had we gone to trial."

LaBorde, in her statement, said she understands why the public is upset and urged those who are bothered by the outcome to "consider their source of information."

A Brady evidence notice filed by the prosecution on Monday shows the victim's claims were inconsistent with what she told civilians, police and a sexual assault nurse examiner on the night of the offense.

The petition to unseat Strother was started by Baylor alumnus, the petition website said. It had collected more than 3,500 of its 5,000 signature goal as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The petition listed numerous reason why Strother should give up his seat on the bench:

The sixth amendment guaranteeing the right to a speedy and public trial was not honored, and only an Actual Trial should determine the outcome of this case.

A prior case lost by LaBorde is not a reasonable basis for LaBorde's lack of attempt to bring this one to trial.

LaBorde's opinion that "our jurors engaged in a lot of victim blaming in the last case I tried] and aren't ready to blame rapists and not victims" is not a reasonable basis on which to offer a get out of jail free card to a rapist.

LaBorde's belief that a conviction cannot be made "when there isn't concrete proof of more than one victim" creates an environment in which only repeat sex offenders are penalized and offers a 'Try it out just once, no consequences!' mentality.

The list went on to outline several other reasons why Strother should resign.

Dozens of supporters of the petition left charged comments using the #timesup and #metoo hashtags.

“I find it extraordinary that a woman can be RAPED and nearly KILLED and the justice system victimizes her all over again by giving her attacker a slap on the wrist! This judge is telling us, women, that we do not matter and we should just submit and shut up. He's WRONG,” Mary Lou R. said.

“Judge Strother is inadequately working for the justice system. Rape is a crime that should not go ignored. No justice. No peace,” Valarie G. said.

“The privilege of the good' old boy rich-white club, continues its ugly crimes against humanity; they are both guilty the perpetrator and the Judge who re-raped her,” Cheryl E. said.

“Three strikes, you’re out! This is at least the third time this judge has been soft on rape. #timesup,” an anonymous commenter said about the judge.

According to texasbar.com, Strother graduated from Baylor University in 1982.

It is unclear when he became a McLennan County Judge. He reclaimed the seat in Nov. 2016 when he ran unopposed.

