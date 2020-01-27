HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Several streets are blocked off because of an hours-long standoff in a Harker Heights neighborhood.

The 800 block of Olive Lane is blocked from Stillhouse Lake Drive to Moose Hide Drive.

Officers were called to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday in reference to a possible suicide attempt.

Officers learned that a man was in the home and threatening suicide by police.

We're told that man fired one shot inside the home.

Police secured the area around the home.

The man has fired more shots inside the house, police said.

Police said they have maintained communication with the person.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Nolanville police are also on scene assisting with the investigation.

