Clifford Petrey was honored by Congressman Roger Williams with a certificate and medallion for the loyalty he showed to his country during the nearly three years was detained as a Prisoner of War during the Korean War.

Petrey served in the army from 1947 to 1976. While serving in the Korean War he said he was hit by a grenade and captured by Chinese military.

He was held captive for 32 months, during that time he was kept in both Korea and China.

Petrey had difficulty putting the gratitude he felt receiving the award into words.

"I really didn't know what to expect when I came out," Petrey said. "Now I knew I had some kind of presentation coming but had no clue what it was."

