Protecting your pets from the loud noises of fireworks

While we may enjoy fireworks, our fur-babies do not! Here's how you can make sure they are comfortable during the celebrations.

SAN ANTONIO — With the New Year being around the corner, the City of San Antonio is giving guidance on how to protect your pets from fireworks.

With the loud noises of the fireworks, it can scare your pets, so here are some things the City of San Antonio suggests you do to comfort your fur babies:

Keep your pets away from loud noises : Since our furry friends don't like loud noises, it's suggested that you leave them at home in a quiet area where they will be safe.

: Since our furry friends don't like loud noises, it's suggested that you leave them at home in a quiet area where they will be safe. Give your pet some peace and quiet : Since some pets tend to get destructive when they're scared, remove anything that your pet could destroy. Give them toys to occupy them along with fresh food and water. Maybe even a little treat!

: Since some pets tend to get destructive when they're scared, remove anything that your pet could destroy. Give them toys to occupy them along with fresh food and water. Maybe even a little treat! Don't leave pets unattended outside, even in a fenced yard : Pets even if they never ran away before can dig holes under the fence as a way to escape the noise. The noise can also send your pet into a frenzy and cause them to get tangled in their tether. The City emphasizes that the law requires tethered dogs to have a proper collar on. Improper restraints like a tow chain, wire or clothes wire are illegal.

: Pets even if they never ran away before can dig holes under the fence as a way to escape the noise. The noise can also send your pet into a frenzy and cause them to get tangled in their tether. The City emphasizes that the law requires tethered dogs to have a proper collar on. Improper restraints like a tow chain, wire or clothes wire are illegal. Protect your pet from pranksters: Bring your pet inside even if it's just for the evening to prevent pranks that can escalate to animal cruelty.