TEMPLE, Texas — Firefighters were called Monday to an elementary school in Temple.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to Raye Allen Elementary School in the 5000 block of south 5th Street for reports of smoke in the gymnasium.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution after an air conditioning unit started smoking, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

