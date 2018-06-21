Lott-based Texas Natural Meats is recalling nearly 489 pounds of frozen raw, ground beef products that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, the USDA announced Wednesday.

The ground beef products were produced on Aug. 8. Products that have establishment number “EST. 34449” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall is classified as Class I which is high risk meaning there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The items were shipped to a retailer who sold the product at a farmer’s market in Rogers, Texas.

The following products have been recalled:

1.00-lb. bags of “Green Field Farms Rogers Texas Ground Beef.” The bags display the “PRODUCTION DATE 08.08.2017” and also display the “EXPIRATION DATE 08.08.2020.” The bags are labeled “COOK USE ONLY” with the instruction “DO NOT refreeze after defrosting.”

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered Tuesday during routine inspection activities. The product was tested by the establishment and found to be positive for STEC 0103 under their sampling program.

People can become ill from STECs two-eight days after consuming the organism.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen in consumers’ freezers.

Anyone who has purchased the products is urged not to consume them and they should throw away the product or return them to the place of purchase.

